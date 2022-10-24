Turning Ocean Plastic to Hoodies and Windreakers New Jam for Eco-Site

Recycled ocean plastic makes better wearables Nice collection of waterproof jackets made from ocean plastic Plastic waste comes into the seas from various distinct points

Tons of plastic waste enter our oceans every day, with more plastic than fish in water soon. Now, Ecodot.com is turning that plastic into cool apparel.

The oceans are a precious resource for both a billion humans and species living in the seas. We want to protect the ocean and its inhabitants from plastic pollution with our ocean plastic apparel.” — Dan Bernard

ROCHESTER, NH, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With eight million tons of plastic waste estimated to enter the oceans of our world each year, it's really a huge mess and challenge to clean up and threatens ocean life. It's predicted that plastic will outnumber fish in the oceans before too long, and their microparticles of the slow-to-break-down stuff (try 400 years) are beginning to be found in many ocean creatures' bodies and ultimately into seafood which humans consume. A cruel cycle.

With more than 90% of plastic going unrecycled, companies like Ecodot.com are stepping up to tackle the problem and make something functional and that makes a statement out of the ocean plastic. From multilayer all-weather coats to windbreakers, hoodies, caps and tee-shirts (all with a custom message available), tote bags and jeans, the NH-based green marketers work with ocean plastic that are knit and woven into useful, cool-looking apparel.

"If you wear it, you're reminded of the problem and have tangible proof that you're making a difference," says designer Jim Langley of Ecodot. "With our ocean plastic apparel, you are protecting yourself from the elements with material taken from the elements."

Plastic water and soda bottles are turned into polyester, which is used in many styles of apparel. Using both pre-ocean and in-ocean plastics, Ecodot offers custom soft-hand, nicely tailored jeans, jackets and hats to buyers. "They're fully customizable and bear our trademark wave pattern to verify their origins."

The company is developing housing products and toys made with ocean plastic as well. Got a custom idea you'd like to see made with ocean plastic? Get hold of these salty green entrepreneurs at info@ecodot.com.