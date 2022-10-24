TEMOTU VATUD CONSTITUENCY ROLLS OUT CDF PROJECTS DELIVERY

Temotu Vatud constituency is in full swing with its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects delivery in the constituency.

This was after MV VATUD Star left Honiara on Saturday 22nd October 2022 to the constituency with loads of community and individual project materials for delivery.

Project delivery include boats and engines (OBMs) under the constituency fishing projects, churches and schools hardware materials projects, small income generating projects for individuals including materials for two clinics rest house for patients at Utupua and Vanikoro Islands.

As of today (Monday 24 October 2022), MV VATUD Star now offloading project materials for recipients at Nukukaisi in Makira. Nukukaisi is a settlement in Makira Province where most of the Vatud registered voters especially Tikopia people are residing with proximity to access basic government services that are inaccessible in their community due to the remoteness of their Islands.

The delivery include projects for last year (2021) which cost over $4 million and this year (2022) costing 2 million plus bringing total cost of $6 million plus in CDF.

According to the Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Justine Tanema part of the delivery was done in May last year but halted due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

He added that another major challenge that delay their delivery is transport difficulties as experienced all year round for that remote part of the country.

MV Vatud Star is expected to arrive in Lata, Temotu Province on Wednesday 26th October 2022 before heading to the constituency enroute to Duff, Utupua, Vanikoro, Tikopia and Anuta and return on the same route to Lata before hitting the open ocean to Honiara. This is MV Vatud Star first trip back to the constituency since its last trip for projects delivery in May last year.

Solar deep freezer sets under the constituency fishery project offloaded at Nukukaisi for its recipients.

Principal Communication and Public Relations officer of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Andrew Fanasia Jr. is accompanying Vatud project delivery team aboard MV VATUD STAR to capture stories on the delivery and other success stories on how CDF impacted lives of rural people in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Vatud who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs Hon. Freda Rotutafi Rangirei said she is happy to see MRD reached out to her constituency to witness livelihood projects and assistance that the constituency office under her leadership continue to deliver towards improving the livelihoods of its rural people.

She also thanked MRD for facilitating the CDF programme which continue to touch the lives of ordinary people especially in VATUD.

Minister Freda further thanked the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for contributing $1.8M in 2019, 2020, 2021 respectively, and another $400,000 this year to the CDF.

It is the only Donor partner that has contributed directly to CDF during the reign of the current government.

This year’s CDF contributors are SIG and PRC which allocate public development funds to Constituencies to support rural development initiatives according to constituency development priorities.

According to the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Fund Act 2013 (s.5) funds may be allocated for development purposes to individuals, group income-generating projects, or community projects.

MRD is responsible for the coordination of the rural CDF program in close collaboration with the 50 constituencies towards delivering tangible development results in rural areas.

MRD is fully committed to seeing that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Second hand, clothe bales, sewing machines and solar lights projects offloaded at Nukukaisi under the constituency CDF income-generating project for women.

– MRD Press