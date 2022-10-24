MINISTER KOPU TO OFFICIATE OFFICIAL HANDOVER OF TATABA OFFICE COMPLEX

The Minister for the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Honourable Duddley Kopu will travel to Tataba in Isabel Province tomorrow (Tuesday 25th October 2022) to officiate as guest of honour in the official handing over of Tataba office complex funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Minister Kopu will be accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu.

Official handing over is set for Wednesday 26th October 2022.

Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is funding the project through the CDF Programme administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) implemented the project with its CDF allocation with the purpose to bring government services right down in the rural areas.

Government ministries that will have their offices setup in the complex include the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Forestry, Ministry of Traditional Governance, and the Isabel provincial treasury bureau to name a few.

GBC main priority is to bring basic government services more accessible in the rural areas, thus funding of the Tatamba office complex is a fine example to guarantee rural people access needed services in their communities than travelling to Honiara or provincial capital, Buala.

Another top priority of GBC as aligned to its annual work plan is to progress economic development and provide avenues where constituents can participate in economic activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Counsellor of the PRC Embassy Office in Honiara His Excellency Yao Ming is also amongst invited guests that will attend the program including government delegation of Permanent Secretaries and senior government officials from other line ministries.

The office complex is funded by 40% SIG and 60% PRC through their CDF contributions and in kind support from the people and Isabel province.

The sitting MP for Gao/Bugotu Constituency is Honorable Manetoali who is also the Minister for Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

The opening and handover ceremony is expected to gather more than 1,000 people from the surrounding communities.

CDF is implemented by the 50 constituencies through MRD purposely to improve the livelihood of people in the rural areas.

The wew office complex building at Tataba station in Isabel Province funded by Gao-Bugotu Constituency with CDF that is set for the official hand-over. This photo was taken in November last year (2021) during the project construction phase.

– MRD Press