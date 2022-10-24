Submit Release
News Search

There were 345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,148 in the last 365 days.

Flowable Announces Its Biggest Business Automation Event, With Attendees like Bosch, Avaloq, and Al Hilal Bank

Discover a new era of intelligent business automation on November 9th, during FlowFest 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005003/en/

Intelligent business automation is at the heart of optimization, innovation, and business transformation. As the leading platform for intelligent business automation solutions, Flowable hosts FlowFest 2022, a yearly free event where participants have the opportunity to join expert talks, presentations, live product demos, hackathons, and more.

FlowFest is not only the perfect chance to network with other Flowable and automation enthusiasts but, most importantly, an opportunity to hear from and talk to those using Flowable in real-world scenarios across different industries, such as healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and more.

20+ speakers from companies worldwide, such as Bosch, Al Hilal Bank, Avaloq, Ente Ospedaliere Cantonale, Exentra and Primeur present how they use Flowable in their automation and digitalization initiatives.

Join FlowFest 2022!

When? November 9th, 2022

Free event, registrations: https://go.flowable.com/flowfest-2022

About Flowable:

Flowable enables businesses to gain speed, agility and scale, by automating end-to-end processes. From simple and repetitive, to complex and unpredictable scenarios – transform your business by connecting systems, data, and people.

Being open and low-code, Flowable is the Intelligent Business Automation platform to quickly build, deploy and orchestrate applications, increasing efficiency, delivering outstanding customer experience and driving operational excellence, while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Download your exclusive Flowable Work 30-day trial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005003/en/

You just read:

Flowable Announces Its Biggest Business Automation Event, With Attendees like Bosch, Avaloq, and Al Hilal Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.