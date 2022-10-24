IDEX Biometrics and TrustSEC partner to meet increasing demand for digital authentication with Biometric Smart Cards

Oslo, Norway – 24 October 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA and TrustSEC, a leading European provider of digital authentication solutions for access control and crypto wallets are bringing biometric smart card solutions to market in response to the demand for more secure and seamless digital authentication. The partnership agreement combines the TrustSEC smart card module, including card operating system and applets, with the IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution. The biometric smart card solution will secure access to digital- and crypto currency hashwallets, as well as managing physical and logical access for corporations, schools and governments, and is targeted to reach the market in Q1 2023. With this collaboration, the companies will mutually benefit from IDEX Biometrics industry leading TrustedBio sensor and TrustSEC's experience in smartcard development and their significant customer base within the cyber security market.

The digital identity verification market is set to rise to $16.7 billion in 20261, providing an important opportunity for secure solutions for crypto hardware wallets, digital identification and card-based access applications.

Magdy Sharawy, CEO of TrustSEC says: ‘TrustSEC's strategy was to bring to market a complete security solution for identity management, access control, and crypto wallets, with fingerprint authentication. Our collaboration with IDEX Biometrics is bringing to market a highly secure, industry leading authentication solution integrating the new IDEX biometric sensor with TrustSEC's Smartcard OS "SLCOS" running on Infineon's latest generation Secure Element chip, the SLC38. We are very confident of the success ahead and excited about this partnership.'

'Combining the high-performance biometric architecture of TrustedBio with the complete security software solution from TrustSEC will provide an agile authentication and information protection framework suitable for a variety of market needs and applications. This collaboration will allow us to meet the increasing global demand for biometric smart cards, continues Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics.'

