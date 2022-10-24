Submit Release
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) NJDCY today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:
・First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,130.8 billion, 24.2% higher Y/Y.
・First half operating profit increased 8.1% Y/Y to ¥96.4 billion, marking a record high.
・First half profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 35.9 % Y/Y to ¥118.4 billion, 30.1% Y/Y to ¥86.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs.
・Quarterly net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent recorded all-time highs.
・EPS: ¥150.31 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Six months ended
September 30,		 Increase (Decrease)
%		 Three months ended
September 30,		 Increase (Decrease)%
  2022 2021   2022 2021  
Net sales 1,130,767 910,668 24.2% 590,398 463,198 27.5%
Operating profit 96,368 89,144 8.1% 51,708 44,589 16.0%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.5% 9.8 % 　- 8.8% 9.6% 　-
Profit before income taxes 118,375 87,103 35.9% 61,386 43,351 41.6%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 10.5% 9.6% - 10.4% 9.4% 　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 86,649 66,612 30.1% 45,328 33,161 36.7%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.7% 7.3 % - 7.7 % 7.2% 　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic		 150.31 113.79 - 78.83 56.65 -
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted		 150.31 113.79 - 78.83 56.65 　-

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news1024-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) NJDCY is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, 20.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.5% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.6% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO. 

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

