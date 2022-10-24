Open Source Leader, the Eclipse Foundation welcomes its community for the EclipseCon 2022 Conference

Eclipse Foundation’s biggest event of the year to held in person for the first time in three years

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today welcomes its larger community at EclipseCon 2022 , the leading conference for developers, architects and open source business leaders to learn about Eclipse technologies and share best practices.



EclipseCon is the Foundation’s biggest in-person event of the year and connects the Eclipse ecosystem and the industry’s leading minds to explore common challenges and innovate together on open source runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud, edge applications, IoT, artificial intelligence, connected vehicles and transportation and digital ledger technologies.

“I am thrilled to get back to seeing everyone in person,” said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director of the Eclipse Foundation. “After years of great momentum following our move to our new European home and innovations spanning from our long-standing tooling franchises to our new cloud, edge, AI, automotive initiatives, there is so much to share with our community.”

This year’s conference, now in its 17th year, will include dozens of sessions for hundreds of attendees interested in learning more about technologies hosted by the Eclipse Foundation. Industry leaders such as our elite sponsors, Huawei and IBM, support nine conference tracks that focus on Web and Desktop Tooling, Cloud Native Technologies, IoT & Edge, Java, Modeling Technologies, Automotive & Mobility, The Open Source Way, All Things Quality and Security and more in a track named Other Cool Stuff.

Additional areas of focus for this year’s conference include:

Annual gatherings of our leading industry collaboration initiatives

Particular focus on new projects recently introduced at the Eclipse Foundation, including automotive, edge, and AI related the growth of the Software Defined Vehicle Working Group and its significant progress made this year

Outstanding speakers from industry leaders including BMW, Bosch, SAP, Ericsson, and SMEs like Eurotech, Obeo, Typefox, and more

An Eclipse Foundation Hacker Day on Thursday, October 27 enabling the community for brainstorming, sharing ideas, testing devices, and honing your strategy using Eclipse technologies

The Eclipse Foundation has a long, proven history of managing the governance of complex technology initiatives and multi-vendor organizations. Its commitment and unique approach to transparency, vendor-neutrality, and a shared voice will ensure that all participants have the opportunity to shape the future of open source software in the EU and around the world. Organizations and individuals interested in Eclipse technologies and open source software overall are welcome to learn more at www.eclipsecon.org/2022 or register to attend at https://www.eclipsecon.org/2022/registration

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and commercial-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, distributed ledger technologies, open processor designs, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 330 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for their business strategies. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Karla Ferrer, Head of Marketing

The Eclipse Foundation

karla.ferrer@eclipse-foundation.org

+33 6 43 11 02 45