Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct / Criminal Threatening / Petit Larceny / Disorderly Conduct / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1006247

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4633

DATE/TIME: October 21st, 2022, at approximately 6:40 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Townshend, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Scotti B. Clark

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 21, 2022, at approximately 6:40 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of an assault with a knife that had occurred at the Riverbend Market Grocery Store in the Town of Townshend, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Scotti B. Clark for Aggravated Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Clark is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 10/24/2022 to answer to the aforementioned charges and issued conditions of release by the court.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4633

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov