Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct / Criminal Threatening / Petit Larceny / Disorderly Conduct / Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1006247
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4633
DATE/TIME: October 21st, 2022, at approximately 6:40 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Townshend, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Scotti B. Clark
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 21, 2022, at approximately 6:40 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of an assault with a knife that had occurred at the Riverbend Market Grocery Store in the Town of Townshend, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Scotti B. Clark for Aggravated Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Clark is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 10/24/2022 to answer to the aforementioned charges and issued conditions of release by the court.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2022 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4633
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov