Submit Release
News Search

There were 284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,150 in the last 365 days.

Nidec Announces Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for First-Half FY2022

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced differences between its financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (previously announced on April 21, 2022) and the actual financial results released today.

The details are as follows:
Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS) 

From April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 (Millions of yen, except for per share amounts and percentages)
  For the six months ended September 30, 2022  (Reference)
For the six months
ended September 30,
2021
  Previous
forecast
(April 21, 2022)		 Actual Change
(amount)		 Change
(percent)
Net sales 950,000 1,130,767 180,767 19.0 % 910,668
Operating profit 95,000 96,368 1,368 1.4 % 89,144
Profit before income taxes 93,000 118,375 25,375 27.3 % 87,103
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 75,000 86,649 11,649 15.5 % 66,612
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Basic 129.97 150.31 - -   113.79

Factors behind the differences between projected and actual six months results
The Company’s consolidated net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2022 exceeded the previous forecast (announced on April 21, 2022) as the yen depreciated more than expected against both the US dollar and the euro.

Notes:
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the six months ended September 30, 2022 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Nidec Announces Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for First-Half FY2022

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.