Nidec Announces Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for First-Half FY2022
/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced differences between its financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (previously announced on April 21, 2022) and the actual financial results released today.
The details are as follows:
Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)
|From April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 (Millions of yen, except for per share amounts and percentages)
|For the six months ended September 30, 2022
| (Reference)
For the six months
ended September 30,
2021
|Previous
forecast
(April 21, 2022)
|Actual
|Change
(amount)
|Change
(percent)
|Net sales
|950,000
|1,130,767
|180,767
|19.0
|%
|910,668
|Operating profit
|95,000
|96,368
|1,368
|1.4
|%
|89,144
|Profit before income taxes
|93,000
|118,375
|25,375
|27.3
|%
|87,103
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|75,000
|86,649
|11,649
|15.5
|%
|66,612
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Basic
|129.97
|150.31
|-
|-
|113.79
Factors behind the differences between projected and actual six months results
The Company’s consolidated net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2022 exceeded the previous forecast (announced on April 21, 2022) as the yen depreciated more than expected against both the US dollar and the euro.
Notes:
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the six months ended September 30, 2022 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.
