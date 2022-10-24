Nidec Announces Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for First-Half FY2022

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced differences between its financial forecast for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (previously announced on April 21, 2022) and the actual financial results released today.



The details are as follows:

Differences between Projected and Actual Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)

(percent) Net sales 950,000 1,130,767 180,767 19.0 % 910,668 Operating profit 95,000 96,368 1,368 1.4 % 89,144 Profit before income taxes 93,000 118,375 25,375 27.3 % 87,103 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 75,000 86,649 11,649 15.5 % 66,612 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent-Basic 129.97 150.31 - - 113.79

Factors behind the differences between projected and actual six months results

The Company’s consolidated net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2022 exceeded the previous forecast (announced on April 21, 2022) as the yen depreciated more than expected against both the US dollar and the euro.

Notes:

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combination. As a result, figures for the six months ended September 30, 2022 reflect the revision of the initially allocated amounts of acquisition price.