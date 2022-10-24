John Lentz's new book "The Seasons of My Life" is about the author's life and he shares his story in hopes that it will get others to think about their own lives

Recent Release "The Seasons of My Life" from Page Publishing author John Lentz highlights how the author hopes his children and grandchildren write the same type of book and also that others will be inspired to start their own family tradition.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Lentz, a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who lost his beloved wife to Alzheimer's Disease, has completed his new book "The Seasons of My Life": a gripping work that will get people's thoughts and memories flowing about their own life experiences.

Lentz writes, "The Seasons of My Life is a book that I wish my mother had written. Growing up, I was never very interested in hearing her tell stories of her life. I was always more interested in going out to play. As I got older and had my own family, I was always too busy with my life to sit and listen to her experiences. How sorry I am now that I never really knew my own mother."

Published by Page Publishing, John Lentz's intriguing work explores how great would it be for individuals to pick up a book and read about their own parents, grandparents, or even great-grandparents; to know what their life was really like way back when; to know of the struggles they faced, their likes and dislikes, successes and failures, their loves and their regrets, and what made them the way they were.

Lentz wrote this book so that his kids and grandkids and also the rest of his family and friends will know who he is and why he does the things he does. For others who read it, this book is not for them to know about who he was but to get them to think about who they are themselves. He encourages book club members to read it because it would lead to thoughtful and insightful conversation and to a better understanding between members of the group.

Readers who wish to experience this emotional book can purchase "The Seasons of My Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing