Author Dwight Barnes's new book "The Lightning Tree: A Spiritual Journey" is the remarkable story of a Black family fighting for survival in the Jim Crow South

Recent release "The Lightning Tree: A Spiritual Journey" from Page Publishing author Dwight Barnes is the stunning tale of the Nolan Moss clan, a family of fifteen living on the edge of existence in the Jim Crow South. The harrowing story is recalled by nonagenarian Maggie B. Nolan Moss.

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dwight R. Barnes, an artist, writer, and born-again Christian, has completed his new book "The Lightning Tree: A Spiritual Journey": a gripping story of faith, family, and adversity that he gathered through numerous visits with Maggie B. Nolan Moss, who was in her nineties at the time. Barnes, a journalist by trade, faithfully recorded and recalled Moss's stories of her families struggles, a story that he feels privileged to be able to share.

"I consider myself fortunate, in that I have had many rewarding and memorable experiences in my life, some might even qualify as extraordinary. But, I can say with certainty the time I spent with Ms. Maggie B. was without doubt some of the most memorable," Barnes said.

Published by Page Publishing, Barnes's book is a deeply moving and inspirational story of the Nolan Moss clan, a close-knit black family of fifteen souls bound together by love, living on the edge of existence, struggling to eke out a living, plowing the hard red clay on a small plot of ground in the isolated backwaters of Tallassee, Alabama.

The head of the family is Charlie Nolan Moss, the patriarch, a devout man of strong character, proud, fiercely independent, and deeply spiritual. He is bound and determined by the grace of God to provide for and protect his family despite the ever-present threats and challenges that are a part of everyday life in the racist and repressive atmosphere of the Jim Crow South. Yet despite all his efforts, vigilance, and prayers, bad things still happen.

Readers who wish to experience this extraordinary first-hand accounting of one of the most tumultuous times in American history can purchase "The Lightning Tree: A Spiritual Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Reader House, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

