Jen Bidoli's newly released "Our Journey to the Double" is an enjoyable reflection on life that carries an important lesson of faith

"Our Journey to the Double" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jen Bidoli is an encouraging message of hope and God's grace as Bidoli shares the ups and downs of life that have led to an unshakeable faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Journey to the Double": a thoughtful memoir that celebrates God's blessings. "Our Journey to the Double" is the creation of published author Jen Bidoli, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Bidoli shares, "Most would agree having two is much better than having one. Many times, we see God move and speak in numbers. When the Lord shows His great faithfulness, He does above and beyond what we can imagine ask or think. This is what I call the double. In the book of Joel, He promised to pour out the former and latter rain. Isaac reaped and sowed twice in the same year. There are many examples of the double blessing in the word of God.

"As you read this book, allow yourself to begin to stretch your faith to believe for what would seem impossible to you, but ALL things are possible with God. He is such a patient, loving Father who teaches us about Himself through everyday life experiences. But for those who can believe Him for more, He will show Himself able time and time again to be faithful. There are many times He allows us to be stretched so our faith can grow and in turn, trust Him for greater things in the future. Never forget that His word will never return void to Him; it always accomplishes what He has sent it to do.

"So be bold and step out in faith and watch what the Lord will do in your life. We see in the Old Testament how Elisha asked for a double portion of what Elijah had. When he did, the prophet told him you have asked for a hard thing yet if you see me when I am taken, it will be yours. We have a new and better covenant because of the blood of Jesus. So dare to ask God who loves to give good gifts to His children. Let today be the day you begin your journey to the double."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jen Bidoli's new book will tug at the heartstrings and encourage the spirit as readers explore the key moments that have shaped the author's life.

Bidoli shares in hopes of encouraging others on their spiritual journey by sharing an uplifting and honest discussion of faith throughout a lifetime.

Consumers can purchase "Our Journey to the Double" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Our Journey to the Double," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing