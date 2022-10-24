Mary Foreman Goodson's newly released "Netta Poo's Adventure With Insects" is a charming story of a precocious little girl with a fascination for nature

"Netta Poo's Adventure With Insects" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Foreman Goodson is a fun and educational narrative that will encourage readers to take an interest in the natural world.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 -- "Netta Poo's Adventure With Insects": a delightful juvenile fiction that offers fun science facts. "Netta Poo's Adventure With Insects" is the creation of published author Mary Foreman Goodson, a loving mother and grandmother who graduated from St. Augustine University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she earned her undergraduate degree in business administration and at a neighboring North Carolina State University where she earned her career and technical education teaching certificate. She later earned her master's degree in adult education from Strayer University and began her career as an instructor in the NC Community College System.

Goodson shares, "Mary Foreman Goodson's own love of the environment and a passion for lifelong learning is at the heart of her desire to educate children through her book Netta Poo's Adventures with Insects. With a title inspired by her daughter's childhood nickname, she dreamed of publishing her book for several years. Recent encouragement by a friend's success with publishing and becoming a grandmother motivated her leap of faith in publishing a children's book. Mary is inspired to enhance her toddler grandson's learning and to provide a tool for other parents and grandparents to use in satisfying their children's thirst for knowledge about nature and other phenomena in their world.

"The book starts with Netta Poo walking into her backyard, stepping into an adventure just a few feet from her house. At first, she screams when fire ants started running across her shoe, but when her mother comes to her aid, the adventure begins.

"Netta Poo is a curious four-year-old, and like most children would, she's quick to ask her mother questions about the ladybug, the spiders, the butterflies, the frogs, and other creatures they encounter as they walk through the yard and into the forest. The conversation between Netta Poo and her mother is the start of her exploration in the world and living creatures around her, and her curiosity gets stronger with every outdoor discovery."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Foreman Goodson's new book is a joyful celebration of God's creation for young readers.

Goodson offers a vibrant narrative for the entertainment and encouragement of readers who are beginning to learn about the world around them.

