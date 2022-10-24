Author Phyllis Hoppes's new book "Where Are Your Angels?" is an uplifting and charmingly illustrated children's story sure to become a favorite for young readers

Recent release "Where Are Your Angels?" from Page Publishing author Phyllis Hoppes is a charming short story celebrating the beautiful connection between children and the celestial beings who watch over them from above.

COCOA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phyllis Hoppes, a US Marine veteran and proud mother and grandmother happily married to her retired Navy veteran husband, Rick, has completed her new book "Where Are Your Angels?": a warmhearted book inspired by and dedicated to the memory of her beloved daughter, Ashley.

The author shares, "'Where Are Your Angels?' began when Ashley was just three and began signing, a sign no one taught, that was, we found, was an old sign for Angel. She would sign music and point at light. She always showed her sister 'Nini' where her angels were! Nini had the greatest relationship with Ashley and sang about her angels as well.

Published by Page Publishing, Phyllis Hoppes's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any faith-based children's library.

