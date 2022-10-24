Author Richard Wagner's new book "The Zombie Philosopher" is a fascinating story following a robot's rise to fame as he aspires to become a philosopher

Recent release "The Zombie Philosopher" from Page Publishing author Richard Wagner is a stirring tale set in the future that explores the relationship between Edward, a human man, and his robot valet, Brent. Through their conversations with each other, Brent inspires Edward to consider what it truly means to be human, awakening a desire within Brent to become a philosopher.

HONOLULU, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard Wagner, received his PhD in computer science in 1997 from the University of Southern California and has been reading science-fiction since a young age, has completed his new book "The Zombie Philosopher": a thought-provoking narrative that ponders what it means for one to be truly human, as explored through the ongoing philosophical dialogues between a human named Edward and his robot valet Brent.

"I wanted to tell a story of future relationships of people to machines," writes Wagner. "Such a fiction must be set far enough in the future so that the machines have some genuinely interesting but realistic properties and not so far in the future that magical appearing properties are expected. This is hard science fiction. Nothing here is supernatural or violates known physics. There are no time machines and no faster-than-light spaceships—only real possibilities."

Published by Page Publishing, Richard Wagner's intriguing tale invites readers to think critically as they follow along with Edward and Brent's many discussions on life and the human condition. As their adventures unfold and Brent receives international fame and celebrity status for his desire to become a philosopher, surprising plot twists will be revealed, leaving readers spellbound as they embark on an unforgettable journey.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "The Zombie Philosopher" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing