Saundra Carr's newly released "Dallas, A Dog's Tale: A true story of my son's dog" is a charming story of a shelter dog's journey to adoption

"Dallas, A Dog's Tale: A true story of my son's dog" from Christian Faith Publishing author Saundra Carr is a delightful adventure during Mardi Gras celebrations that finds a sweet pup trying to find a way to a forever home.

Carr shares, "This is a tale about Dallas, the cutest black-and-white puppy ever, who lives in an animal shelter (called the puppy pound) with many of her dog friends. Dallas is hoping that a loving family will adopt her. She becomes very frightened when she is stolen after a Mardi Gras Krewe of Mutts parade! Happily, she later learns that adoption is a wonderful thing for dogs and humans!"

Carr shares, "This is a tale about Dallas, the cutest black-and-white puppy ever, who lives in an animal shelter (called the puppy pound) with many of her dog friends. Dallas is hoping that a loving family will adopt her. She becomes very frightened when she is stolen after a Mardi Gras Krewe of Mutts parade! Happily, she later learns that adoption is a wonderful thing for dogs and humans!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Saundra Carr's new book will entertain and delight as readers journey with a lost pup through the streets of Louisiana.

Carr brings readers a heartwarming true story of how a beloved dog joined a welcoming, nurturing family.

