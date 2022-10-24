Linda Tracy Traugott's newly released "Treasures From The Bunkbed: Naw, That's Not Grandma, That's Neena!" is a sweet collection of fond memories

"Treasures From The Bunkbed: Naw, That's Not Grandma, That's Neena!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Tracy Traugott is a delightful selection of personal stories shared between a grandmother and two precocious grandsons.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Treasures From The Bunkbed: Naw, That's Not Grandma, That's Neena!": a fun and entertaining look into the innocence of a child's mind. "Treasures From The Bunkbed: Naw, That's Not Grandma, That's Neena!" is the creation of published author Linda Tracy Traugott, a dedicated mother and grandmother who resides in Kentucky.

Traugott shares, "Treasures from the Bunkbed is a ten-year journey into the thoughts of two little boys who had plenty to say as they navigated life along with the challenges they faced. Their innocent questions and expressions, taken from 'Neena's diary,' at times are off-the-wall, hilarious, and sometimes just plain sweet. As I 'unpack' my treasure trunk, my hope is that this book will spark some treasured memories of your own. As you hear their childlike prayers, I pray that you, like me, will gain a deeper understanding of the awesome, unconditional love of God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Tracy Traugott's new book shares clever and often amusing thoughts out of the mouths of babes.

Traugott shares in hopes of sharing an uplifting message of God's love and the unexpected blessings that appear within one's life.

Consumers can purchase "Treasures From The Bunkbed: Naw, That's Not Grandma, That's Neena!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

