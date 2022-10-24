Submit Release
Poe on death of Lapid case middleman

PHILIPPINES, October 24 - Press Release
October 22, 2022

The death of the middleman in the Percy Lapid killing strikes a tragic blow to our justice system. We have lost a vital link in solving the murder.

It's a shame that the family and friends of the victim will deal with a drawn-out investigation. This death will further hinder due process. The Bureau of Corrections owes it to the victim's loved ones to quickly investigate this new murder and find new evidence that can point us to the mastermind of the series of crimes that has been committed.

These unsolved murders will only add to the grim statistics on media killings and further embolden wrongdoers.

However, I am still hopeful that justice will prevail and that we will have answers soon. We will continue watching and holding authorities accountable for the sake of public order and safety.

