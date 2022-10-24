PHILIPPINES, October 24 - Press Release

October 23, 2022 Gatchalian seeks to harmonize electrification programs Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking a unified electrification program to expedite the electrification of all households in the country, particularly those located in rural communities. Currently, the electrification of households in the country is being undertaken by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) through its Sitio Electrification Program (SEP) and the Department of Energy (DOE) through its Total Electrification Project (TEP). However, the DOE still downloads the money to NEA and to the National Power Corporation (NPC). Despite various electrification programs undertaken over the past decades, Gatchalian noted that total electrification of all households in the country continues to be unfulfilled. Based on the DOE's data, the household electrification level stands at 95.56%, as of March this year. While the electrification rate in Luzon stands at 98.71% and 96.97% in the Visayas, Mindanao has only 86.39% electrification rate due to the low electrification level of electric cooperatives. Most households without electricity are located in Basilan, Lanao del Sur, and Sulu provinces. "Napakababa ng utilization ng DOE sa pondo nito para sa electrification," Gatchalian said, adding that from the disbursement rate of 0.62% in 2021 to 96.62% as of August 2022, the obligation rate of the electrification budget went down from last year's 83.56% to 0.33% as of August this year, citing the DOE's data on the TEP fund utilization rate. "It's deplorable that in this time and age, over 1 million rural households in the country are not able to reap the many benefits of electrification," Gatchalian pointed out. "There has to be a clear policy on which agency is responsible in pursuing rural electrification and that is why we need to harmonize all existing programs for electrification. Sa nangyayari kasi ngayon, dina-download pa ng DOE ang budget para sa NEA at NPC na nagpapatagal pa ng proseso," he added. The lawmaker emphasized one of the reasons why he pushed for the Microgrid Systems Act is to accelerate the electrification of underserved and unserved areas in the country. Enacted into law in January of this year, the law seeks to promote the use of microgrid systems and the provision of quality, reliable, and secure electricity service at reasonable rates in unserved areas or those with no electricity access and underserved areas which are currently served by distribution utilities whose supply is less than 24 hours daily. Ayusin ang electrification program upang mapailawan ang lahat ng lugar sa bansa - Gatchalian Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa gobyerno na ayusin ng mga ahensiyang namamahala ang programang electrification upang mapabilis ang pagkakaroon ng kuryente sa lahat ng kabahayan sa bansa, partikular ang mga nasa malalayong komunidad. Sa kasalukuyan, ang programa ng pagpapailaw ay pinamamahalaan ng National Electrification Administration (NEA) sa pamamagitan ng Sitio Electrification Program (SEP) at ng Department of Energy (DOE) sa pamamagitan ng Total Electrification Project (TEP). Ang problema, tumatagal ang pagpapailaw dahil hanggang sa kasalukuyan ay dina-download pa rin ng DOE ang pondo sa NEA at sa National Power Corporation (NPC). "Kailangang magkaroon ng malinaw na patakaran kung aling ahensya ang may pananagutan sa pagtataguyod ng rural electrification at iyon ang dahilan kung bakit kailangan nating pagsamahin ang lahat ng umiiral na mga programa para sa elektripikasyon at pag-isahin ang pamamahala nito. Sa nangyayari kasi ngayon, dina-download pa ng DOE ang budget para sa NEA at NPC na nagpapatagal pa ng proseso," sabi niya. Sa kabila ng iba't ibang electrification program na isinagawa sa nakalipas na mga dekada, sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang kabuuang electrification ng lahat ng kabahayan sa bansa ay hindi pa rin natatapos o nasa 95.56% ang lebel ng household electrification hanggang Marso ng kasalukuyang taon, batay sa datos ng DOE. Batay pa rin sa datos, ang electrification rate sa Luzon ay nasa 98.71% at 96.97% sa Visayas, samantalang ang Mindanao ay mayroon lamang 86.39% electrification rate dahil sa mababang electrification level ng electric cooperatives. Karamihan sa mga lugar na walang kuryente ay matatagpuan sa mga lalawigan ng Basilan, Lanao del Sur, at Sulu. "Napakababa ng utilization ng DOE sa pondo nito para sa electrification. Mula sa disbursement rate na 0.62% noong 2021 hanggang 96.62% noong Agosto 2022, bumaba ang obligation rate ng electrification budget sa 0.33% noong Agosto ngayong taon mula noong nakaraang taon na 83.56%, base sa datos ng DOE hinggil sa utilization rate ng TEP," dagdag pa ng senador. "Nakakalungkot na sa panahong ito, mahigit isang milyong kabahayan pa rin sa kanayunan sa bansa ang hindi nakakakuha ng maraming benepisyo ng elektripikasyon," diin ni Gatchalian. Idinagdag pa ng mambabatas na isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit niya itinulak ang Microgrid Systems Act ay para mapabilis ang electrification ng mga underserved at unserved areas sa bansa. Naisabatas ang Microgrid Systems Act noong Enero ng taong ito na naglalayong isulong ang paggamit ng mga microgrid system upang magkaroon ng dekalidad, maaasahan, at ligtas na serbisyo ng kuryente sa murang halaga sa mga lugar na hindi sineserbisyuhan o sa mga lugar na walang access sa kuryente sa pamamagitan ng mga distribution utilities na ang suplay ay mas mababa sa 24 na oras kada araw.