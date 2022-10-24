REVILLA PROVIDES RELIEF ASSISTANCE TO FIRE VICTIMS IN MALABON

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. led the distribution of relief assistance for fire victims in Damata Letre, Barangay Tonsuya, Malabon City after a fire broke out in the area last October 16 and razed the homes of 168 families.

According to the report, the blaze, which lasted for 4 hours during the wee hours of Sunday morning, reached the third alarm level.

The lawmaker personally handed food packs to the affected families, together with Punong Barangay Jennifer Loquez. They were also joined by Punong Barangay Angelika dela Cruz of Brgy. Longos, Malabon City, who is also a celebrity just like Revilla.

"Narito ako para maghatid ng tulong at tingnan ang kalagayan ng bawat isa sa inyo, basta't ako po ay hindi makakalimot sa inyo dahil hindi ninyo ako kinalimutan at pinabayaan, kaya hindi-hindi po namin kayo pababayaaan" the solon said.

"Lahat ng pagsubok kaya natin 'yan, dahil hindi 'yan ibibigay ng Diyos kung hindi natin kaya, ang importante ay buhay tayo, malakas ang ating pamilya, hindi tayo nagkakasakit—'yan ang pinakaimportante" Revilla added as he spoke to the fire victims.

He further assured and inspired the victims that a new start will soon come for them as long as they do not stop enduring life and not lose hope, and continue to trust the One above.