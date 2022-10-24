Zambia Independence Day

Submit Release
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer heartfelt congratulations to Zambians everywhere on your Independence Day this October 24.

Zambians from all corners of the country and around the world have worked tirelessly to secure a more prosperous and inclusive future.  Thanks to these efforts, Zambia today stands as a beacon of democratic resilience and economic revitalization.  In the face of generational challenges, Zambia has prioritized lasting solutions over quick fixes and committed to ideals over expediency.  As a result, Zambia has emerged as a model for countries that seek to invest in their people – and in doing so, their future.

Today, we celebrate Zambia and the longstanding U.S.-Zambia partnership.

