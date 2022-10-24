A New Menstrual Product is Fighting Period Poverty in Schools

Together with Love Your Menses, Egal introduces a solution for menstrual product access in schools with its first installation of Pads on a Roll in Boston.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Your Menses and Egal team up to introduce a private, economical and convenient solution in the battle against period poverty to the state of Massachusetts with its first installation of Pads on a Roll at Mother Caroline Academy and Education Center. With this initial installation of Pads on a Roll, Mother Caroline’s students now have shame-free access to free menstrual products in the privacy of their own bathroom stall.Pads on a Roll provides individual sanitary menstrual pads on a roll alongside toilet paper and can easily be installed in place of a second roll of toilet paper, or within its own individual stall dispenser, designed by Egal. The product also saves money for organizations, costing less than traditional menstrual product dispensers and using less space and packaging for the dispensed products. This discreet and economical solution solves the problem of students not having access to menstrual products and the effects this has on menstruating students.“Twenty-three percent of students miss school due to their periods. Ten percent of college students can’t afford period products. These all impact learning and attention and well-being,” says Penelope Finnie, CEO of Egal.For the students at the tuition-free independent school for girls, Mother Caroline Academy and Education Center, School Nurse, Alisha Hackney describes the need for a product like Pads on a Roll at their school, “Without access to these products and resources, many students would miss out on school and daily life because they are unable to afford the basic necessities they require. Our commitment to promoting menstrual equality is one way in which we feel we can empower students and families to achieve generational growth and development where all can imagine a future with limitless possibilities.”The introduction of Egal’s Pads on a Roll was made by the local nonprofit, Love Your Menses, dedicated to ending period poverty by making menstrual products and reproductive education more accessible through their many programs in the Boston area and worldwide.“After seeing the product and testing it myself, I knew others would be excited about this innovation,” says Bria Gadsden, co-founder and Executive Director of Love Your Menses. “At Love Your Menses, we celebrate innovation in the menstrual space and enjoy partnering with companies that create equitable resources that improve the menstrual experience for all individuals.”While one in four menstruating students faced period poverty in 2021 , only 17 states have legislation that ensures free access to period products in schools. Massachusetts currently has no requirement for period products to be provided in schools. To systemically solve period poverty in schools, Love Your Menses encourages schools to include menstrual products as a line item in school budgets and keep bathrooms stocked alongside toilet paper and soap.Currently, the Boston-based nonprofit is working with Egal to introduce other schools in the Greater Boston area and nationwide to Pads on a Roll.To make a contribution toward bringing Pads on a Roll to more schools, you can make a donation through Love Your Menses ###About EgalEgal Pads, Inc. was founded in August 2021. Their flagship product is Pads on a Roll: a menstrual product that can be dispensed in every public stall as easily as toilet paper. Learn more at www.padsonaroll.com/ About Love Your MensesLove Your Menses is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2019 that promotes menstrual equity and fights period poverty by making menstrual products and reproductive education more accessible to communities around the world. Learn more at www.loveyourmenses.com About Mother Caroline Academy and Education CenterMother Caroline Academy and Education Center is a tuition-free independent school for girls in grades 3-8, serving traditionally under-resourced Boston neighborhoods. Founded in 1993 in the Catholic tradition, the school promotes cultural, religious, and ethnic inclusion that’s reflective of Boston’s richly diverse communities. Learn more at www.mcaec.org