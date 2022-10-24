Timothy Sam Is Funding American Retirement Accounts With Index Universal Life
The Future Is What We Build Today”HOUSTON, TX, US, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timothy Sam, CEO of the risk management firm Timothy Sam, is making headway in his company's vision to bring back American families' financial independence. Sam argues that with limited resources and challenging outlooks, it can be difficult for anyone to implement solutions that protect and build a family's financial well-being in today's market. However, his firm is pushing forward at educating and building retirement accounts daily.
Through Index Universal Life Insurance. Timothy Sam is building retirement accounts and securing the future of countless families that once saw individual 401Ks drop drastically, losing thousands in the year 2022 alone. But how can you build retirement through life insurance? Well, let's go over what Index Universal Life insurance is. It's a permanent life insurance policy that covers you for the rest of your natural life as long as premiums are paid. However, contrary to traditional term policies you may be accustomed to, the premiums you pay are allocated to a cash-value account. That account tracks the performance of an underlying stock index, for example, the Nasdaq or S&P 500 Composite Price Index, generating compound interest returns to your cash value account yearly.
The insurance product is receiving high demand due to the reasons listed below
• 0% Floor - Meaning clients are protected from any market downturned such as the bear market today, clients only participate in the growing market
• Elimination of risk as Timothy Sam is partnered with several carriers that offer a return of premium rider
• A death benefit in the case of the policy holder dying unexpectedly
• Living benefits, if the policy holder experiences chronic illness, critical illness or terminal illness
they’ll receive tax-free cash benefits even before they die.
Among the other benefits listed on www.timothysam.com
"Being in the insurance industry, as a company, we receive questions and blanket statements all the time surrounding death and how a family can maintain and move forward if the breadwinner unexpectedly dies. To that, I say, but what if the breadwinner lives? The insurance world has this connotation that we're simply only about insuring death when in actuality, we're in the business of securing a future for those who are still alive." - Timothy Sam
