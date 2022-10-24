Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,989 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Possession of Heroin / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4007523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Verdall Cole                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/25/2022 at approximately 2221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goose Green Rd, Corinth VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Heroin, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: David Gilmore                                               

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/25/2022 at approximately 2221 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported male passed out in a running vehicle in an unrelated persons driveway located on Goose Green Rd, in Corinth Vermont. Troopers arrived, located, and identified the male in the vehicle to be David Gilmore (44). Through the course of the investigation signs of impairment were observed. Gilmore was taken into custody for having a criminally suspended driver’s license and suspicion of DUI. During a search of Gilmore, several bags of what appeared to be drugs were located on his person. Gilmore was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. At the conclusion he was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/9/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Orange County    

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Possession of Heroin / DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.