St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Possession of Heroin / DLS

CASE#: 22A4007523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Verdall Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/25/2022 at approximately 2221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goose Green Rd, Corinth VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Heroin, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: David Gilmore

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/25/2022 at approximately 2221 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported male passed out in a running vehicle in an unrelated persons driveway located on Goose Green Rd, in Corinth Vermont. Troopers arrived, located, and identified the male in the vehicle to be David Gilmore (44). Through the course of the investigation signs of impairment were observed. Gilmore was taken into custody for having a criminally suspended driver’s license and suspicion of DUI. During a search of Gilmore, several bags of what appeared to be drugs were located on his person. Gilmore was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. At the conclusion he was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/9/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.