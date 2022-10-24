Global Masking Tapes Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 7.9 Bn at an Impressive CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period of 2022-32. Get Deep Analytical Data from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising demand from the construction and automotive industries may continue to drive the masking tapes market. North America masking tapes market holds the highest revenue potential.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The masking tapes market is worth US$ 4.76 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 7.9 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032. Masking tape comes across as a mini-crepe and smooth paper tape. These tapes provide resistance against water or solvents from paint, and are pretty strong. In other words, they hang plastic sheeting, but come out clean without causing any harm to subsurface.



The Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction states that the construction vertical worldwide is expected to witness a yearly growth of ~3% between 2020 and 2030 due to expanding pent-up household savings, population explosion, and pandemic stimulus programs.

Sustainable masking tapes, also known as eco-tapes, are witnessing a spike in demand due to their eco-friendliness. Gummed-tapes and self-adhesive tapes made out of paper are looked upon as good alternatives to polypropylene and vinyl tapes.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2642

Innovation is making inroads to the masking tapes market. As such, temperature resistant and special UV (ultraviolet) masking tapes are being recommended with regards to cured paint surfaces, plastered walls, glass, and likewise. DIY (Do it Yourself) enthusiasts are into making masking tapes. The market participants are also into making safe, clean, and lightweight adhesives available, so that they could be used in the production of masking tapes.

At the same time, the fact that stern regulations are being imposed by several governing bodies can’t be ignored. These factors are actually restraining the masking tapes market. Along these lines, REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) governs Chemical legislation in Europe. The EU does ban as well as restrict the usage of several adhesives like rubber-based and acrylic-based. Future Market Insights has etched these finds with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Masking Tapes Market’.

Key Takeaways from Masking Tapes Market

North America holds the largest market share with the US looking forward to capitalize on various opportunities in automotive and construction verticals. Research states that construction spending over here was US$ 1,459.4 Bn as of November 2020.

Europe is expected to hold a significant market share in the forecast period due to the UK witnessing an upsurge in e-Commerce markets. Germany is another region slated to account for a remarkable market share. The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) has come up with ‘Road Map for Digital Design and Construction’ to have a smooth ride with construction projects going forward.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum turbulence in the masking tapes market, wherein Japan is expected to lead from the front.

Single-sided tape is preferred due to being versatile in operation.

Rubber-based adhesives are expected to rule the masking tapes market due to them being cost-effective. The ongoing trend is that of demand for organic rubber.



“The upcoming period to witness an excessive demand for sustainable masking tape solutions”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2642

Competitive Arena

Tesa SE, of late, did establish a new-fangled production plant in China, apart from investing 55 Mn Euro in building a novel plant in Vietnam.

3M, for strengthening the position in healthcare vertical, expanded the portfolio of adhesive solutions for wearable medical devices.

Tesa SE, in May 2018, completed the acquisition of Functional Coatings, Inc. (known for providing adhesive sealing and coating).

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the masking tapes market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on backing material type (foam, glass fiber, foil (aluminium foil and lead foil), paper (crepe paper, washi paper, kraft paper, and flatback paper), plastic (polymide (PI), PVC/vinyl, polyethylene terephthalate/polyester, and fluoropolymer)), by product type (single-sided and double-sided), by adhesive type (silicon-based adhesive, acrylic-based adhesive, and rubber-based adhesive), and by application type (painting, planting, abrasive blasting, high temperature application, thermal spraying, and general use), and by end-use (automotive, building & construction (painting, planting, abrasive blasting, high temperature application, thermal spraying, and general use), aerospace, and general industry (electronics & electrical, medical, metal working, shipping & logistics, and printing), and others).

Access Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/masking-tapes-market

Key Segments

By Backing Material Type:

Foam

Glass Fiber

Foil Aluminium Foil Lead Foil

Paper Crepe Paper Washi Paper kraft Paper Flatback Paper

Plastic Polymide(PI) PVC/Vinyl Polyethylene Terephthalate/Polyster Fluoropolymer





By Product Type:

Single Sided

Double Sided

By Adhesive Type:

Silicon-based Adhesive

Acrylic-based Adhesive

Rubber-based Adhesive



By Application Type:

Painting

Planting

Abrasive Blasting

High Temperature Application

Thermal Spraying

General Use

By End-use:

Automotive

Building & Construction Painting Planting Abrasive blasting High Temperature Application Thermal Spraying General Use

Aerospace

General Industry Electronics & Electrical Medical Metal Working Shipping & Logistics Printing

Others

To buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2642

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Masking Tapes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Square Meters) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Square Meters) Projections, 2022-2032

Read Full TOC…

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Packaging Market Insights Landscape:

Tapes Market: The global tapes market was valued at around US$ 71.1 Bn at the end of 2021. It is projected to register 4.8% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 120.1 Bn by 2032.

Rubber Tapes Market: The rubber tapes market is estimated to total US$ 914.3 Mn in 2022. With sales growing at a 4.4% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn in 2032.

Filament Tapes Market: The global filament tapes market is estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2026.

Corrosion Protection Tapes Market: The global corrosion protection tapes market is likely to join the bandwagon of exponential growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4%, reaching US$ 1.8 Bn by the year 2031.

BOPP Packaging Tapes Market: The global BOPP packaging tapes market is bound to reach US$ 23.8 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2029.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com