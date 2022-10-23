Suspects Sought in a Theft Two from Auto Offense: 4100 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Theft Two from Auto offense that occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

At approximately 10:35 pm, the suspects removed tires from the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/P0rscGpWsKo

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

