Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2700 block of 7th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in the 2700 block of 7th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:46 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered.

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

