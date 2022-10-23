Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2900 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the 2900 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:28 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect took the victim’s vehicle key and then assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect and the suspect vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/8I2gzNSj3AU

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

