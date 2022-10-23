Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, October 24, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

Private meetings

The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

2:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Nunavut, P.J. Akeeagok.



Office of the Prime Minister

West Block

Parliament Hill



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


3:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi. Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault will also be in attendance.



Office of the Prime Minister

West Block

Parliament Hill



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting


The Prime Minister will vote in the Ottawa municipal election.

 Closed to media


