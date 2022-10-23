Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, October 24, 2022
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
|
The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.
|
|
|
2:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Nunavut, P.J. Akeeagok.
|
|
|
|
Office of the Prime Minister
|
|
West Block
|
|
Parliament Hill
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
3:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi. Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault will also be in attendance.
|
|
|
|
Office of the Prime Minister
|
|
West Block
|
|
Parliament Hill
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
The Prime Minister will vote in the Ottawa municipal election.
|
|
|
Closed to media
|
|
