ConneXionONE Corp Announces the Launch of dotarazzi – an Anti-social Media App

A Geosocial Media app with Antisocial Mechanism for a Better and Healthier True Social Networking Environment

NEWARK, CA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConneXionONE Corp announces the launch of a new mobile app - dotarazzi, a geosocial media app with antisocial mechanism, a new way for people to share their lives digitally, and interact with others freely without the fears for negative impacts.

Over the past two decades since social media started, it’s getting easier for people to get in touch with friends and loved ones in real time; however, while it continues to boom, many research studies show the use of social media could cause suffering from the addictions and the negative impacts when engaging in various circumstances.

Dotarazzi simplified the uses of social media to the basic fundamental functions: anonymous users simply share what they see, express how they feel freely with their own perspectives, or view others’ posts to explore what’s happening around them in the last 24 hours. Everything is done anonymously, and yet, users could still enjoy the feeling of community, achievements, and contributions while using dotarazzi.

“Social & Sharing is part of the human behavior seeking for spiritual satisfactions, self-realization, and to participate in community attributes”, says Chris Chang, founder and CEO of ConneXionONE Corp, “but social media users are often troubled by the negative impacts while using most of the popular social media apps; dotarazzi provides a way to encourage people to share truly and freely with their own perspectives, without having to worry about the harmful effects or negative emotional and social consequences; dotarazzi is a genuine source of real-time information with all perspectives.”

Dotarazzi’s Antisocial Media Mechanism includes:

• Unedited Real-life Post: Users can only post the photos or 30-sec short videos on the spot, stored or edited photos or videos can’t be uploaded.

• Anonymous Geosocial: All short videos or photos are posted anonymously, users can also change their avatars anytime or for every post, and all posts are marked with the geolocation where and when it actually occurred on the map.

• User Autonomy: Users decide which posts deserved to stay published. All published posts will be vanished after 24 hours unless the posts received the voting consensus from more than 50% of the viewers who have the geographical right to participate.

• Noncurated Post: No algorithm for curation of which post to appear at when or to whom; all posts are published based on the timeline of the location, users always get to view the posts that occurred most recently at the location within the past 24 hours.

• No Repost, Screen Capture or Recording: All posts are original and unique, and can’t be screen captured or recorded, or reposted, to avoid being edited and inappropriately used elsewhere.

Dotarazzi is a social media app disrupting how current popular social media services are influencing people’s lives, and aiming to create a better and healthier true social networking environment.

Dotarazzi is available for free download on both Google Play and App Store. For more information about dotarazzi, visit https://dotarazzi.com

About ConneXionONE Corp: A social media software platform developer and service provider, aiming to provide better and healthier true social networking environment.

Investor Relationship: IR@ConneXionONE.com

