Start of a working trip to the Shamsiddin Shohin district and the opening of the State Emblem Square

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the Shamsiddin Shohin district to get acquainted with the life of the population, open and lay the foundation stone for several facilities, become familiar with the harvesting and targeted use of the land.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Shamsiddin Shohin district opened the State Emblem Square by removing the cover from the memorial plaque.

The object was erected as part of the improvement activities for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan by the executive body of state power of the district, with the contribution of entrepreneurs, it has become a wonderful place for walking and recreation for residents.

The height of the column of the State Emblem is 20 meters, and the height of the State Emblem itself is 1.8 meters.

The lower columns of the State Emblem on an area of 80 square meters are decorated with white marble, 130 meters of the fence and 1400 square meters of alleys are covered with tiles.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the quality of work on the construction of this square, the column and the state emblem.