Opening of the building of the Land Management Committee in Shamsiddin Shohin district

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip to Shamsiddin Shohin district, opened the building of the Land Management Committee and got acquainted with the conditions of its work.

The building of the Committee for Land Management of Shamsiddin Shohin district, consisting of 2 floors, 10 offices, a conference hall for 40 seats and other ancillary premises, was erected as part of the improvement activities in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in a beautiful and modern design.

Construction work on this site began in 2021, where 20 local residents were provided with jobs and decent wages.

In accordance with the layout, on the ground floor of the building there are offices for employees of the land administration and specialists from the real estate registration department, all of which are provided with tables, chairs and necessary work accessories.

Previously, employees of the Land Management Committee of the Shamsiddin Shohin district worked in the old building due to the lack of a separate building. With the completion of improvement measures, the problem has been resolved, and good conditions have been created for the work of specialists.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while getting acquainted with the conditions of the newly created facility, highly appreciated the construction work and instructed the responsible persons and workers in the sector to provide high-quality services.