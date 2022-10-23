Submit Release
Сommissioning of a building of the Center for Food Security in Shuroobod village of Shamsiddin Shohin district

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the village of Shuroobod, Shamsiddin Shohin district, commissioned a building of the Center for Food Security.

The Food Security Center was built with the direct support of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in order to protect public health, ensure food security, develop animal husbandry and create decent working conditions for workers in the sector.

The building of the Center for Food Security of the Shamsiddin Shohin district consists of 3 floors, on the first floor there is a laboratory and work rooms for the study of meat and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, equipped with modern equipment and instruments.

On the first and second floors of the newly created building, according to the project, there are 10 offices for employees, on the 3rd floor there is a conference hall for 40 persons and a modern hotel with 5 beds, where specialists and employees of the center can effectively use the created conditions.

During familiarization with the conditions of the facility, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the construction of a modern service building and the creation of a modern laboratory will allow workers to use their knowledge and skills in these conditions to ensure food security, prevent any infectious diseases and protect public health.

