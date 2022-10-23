Opening of an administrative building of the Committee for Land Management of Kulob region

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Kulob as part of his working trip to Khatlon Province.

First, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned an administrative building of the Committee for Land Management of the Kulob region.

The modern building has 4 floors and consists of 19 offices, a conference hall with 100 seats and a hotel.

Construction work at the facility began in 2020 and was completed at a high quality level.

At the modern facility, favorable conditions have been created for the performance of employees of the Committee for Land Management of the Kulob region, the Committee for Land Management of the city of Kulob, and the subsidiary state enterprise of the Registration of Real Estate of the city of Kulob.

A beautiful and modern building was built by the State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of the Republic of Tajikistan in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the workers and specialists of the sphere to provide services to the population at a high quality level.