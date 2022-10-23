Сommissioning of a building of the sector of the State Institution "Business Incubator of Tajikistan" in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, on Ismoili Somoni Avenue of Kulob city, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, solemnly commissioned a building of the sector of the State Institution "Business Incubator of Tajikistan" in Kulob.

At the new facility, taking into account the requirements of modernity, all conditions have been created for preparing citizens for activities in the private sector.

The building has 16 offices, an assembly hall, two computer classes, a sewing workshop, a beauty salon for girls and boys.

The development of entrepreneurship requires high qualifications, specialization and modern knowledge. With this in mind, within the framework of round tables, master classes, express courses, citizens will be trained in hairdressing, confectionery, sewing and computer professions. Training is provided free of charge, those who wish, have the opportunity to improve their knowledge in the direction of the private sector, organize and strengthen their entrepreneurial activities.

At the tailoring courses, 10 people receive a specialty within two months. Hairdressing courses last one month.

There are many opportunities in Tajikistan for the implementation of business ideas, and the coverage of training with citizens from cities and districts of the Kulob region can help increase the success of the implementation of private sector plans.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, recalling the contribution of the private sector to the development of the national economy, instructed the responsible persons to make full use of the opportunities provided and prepare citizens for work in the private sector.