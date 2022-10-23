Submit Release
Opening of the "Duoi Modar" Complex in the city of Kulob

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation in the city of Kulob the "Duoi Modar" (Mother's Blessing) Complex.

The complex "Duoi Modar" was created at the entrance to the city of Kulob, on an area of about 1 hectare, and today it is a beautiful and attractive place and point for receiving and seeing off guests.

In the center of the Complex is a statue of the Mother in the form of "hands raised to the sky for prayer." In the culture of the Tajik people, the blessing of the Mother is considered a symbol of protection from all evils and misfortunes, prosperity, development, accomplishments and achievements.

In the background of the statue is an artistic monumental work in honor of the Mother. This work consists of 6 parts, and each of them reflects the day and night efforts of the Mother in the name of raising and growing up her child. This work also reflects the customs, traditions, lifestyle and creative efforts of the Tajik people.

The monument "Duoi Modar" and a monumental work of art in honor of the Mother were created by local sculptors who are members of the Union of Artists of Tajikistan.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in his speeches invariably commends the greatness of the Mother and in honor of the Mother said: “The Mother-Woman is the beginning of the beginnings of the existence of the human race, an inexhaustible source of love, tenderness, a symbol of enduring love and fidelity.”

The project of the facility was developed by the State Unitary Enterprise "Loihakash" of the city of Kulob. The customer of the facility is the Capital Construction Department of the Executive Body of State Power of the city of Kulob, and the contractor is "Pargor" Limited Liability Company.

