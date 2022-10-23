Visit to the tomb of the scientist and philosopher of the East Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni

TAJIKISTAN, October 23 - On October 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the Khatlon Province, as a sign of respect and veneration of the memory of the great sons of the Tajik people in the city of Kulob, visited the tomb of the scientist and philosopher of the East Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadoni, prayed for the eternal life of the state and nation, the well-being of the inhabitants of the country, the improvement of the Motherland and the strength of peace and stability in our land.