BBB Recognizes America's Preferred Home Warranty with Torch Award for Ethics

Jackson, MI (PRWEB) October 23, 2022

The president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, Melanie Duquesnel, presented America's Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) with a Torch Award for Ethics this week, recognizing APHW as the top company in their category.

According to BBB.org, the Torch Awards ceremony recognizes accredited businesses and non-profits that "display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in all that they do. These organizations generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers, and within their communities." The award categories at the BBB fourth annual Torch Awards were based on the size of the company.

"By definition, this award is a validation of all that APHW does," said APHW Vice President and General Counsel Phil West. "The way every employee carries out the company's business, internally and externally, every department, every single position living up to our Mission, Vision and Values."

"This is such a big deal, and a wonderful badge of honor for every single team member," said APHW CEO Rodney Martin. "This is verification of the effort and caring approach everyone takes in every aspect of our work."

The event featured several prominent speakers, including BBB Executive Board Member Dr. Anita Hicks. "The mission of the BBB is to advance marketplace trust," she said. "When consumers see the Accredited Business seal, they know your business has been highly vetted and that you have agreed to our eight standards of trust. Consumers can rest assured that they are in good hands with our businesses."

WXYZ Detroit Anchor and Reporter Alicia Smith narrated the presentation of the award—noting how APHW has great transparency and call response time, an easy-to-read contract, and empowers employees for customer resolution. "They are leading by example and helping to create a trustworthy marketplace here in southeast Michigan," she said.

Discover more about the people behind America's Preferred Home Warranty, as well as plenty of customer feedback and other stories at APHW.COM under ABOUT US / News + Reviews.

