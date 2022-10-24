Submit Release
Top Podcast Platforms Select Relationship-Focused LoveBonds Podcast by Terri DiMatteo, LPC as Among the Best for Couples

The LoveBonds Podcast Cover Art with Image of Relationship and Couple Counselor Terri DiMatteo, LPC of Open Door Therapy in Princeton, New Jersey in the center

The LoveBonds Podcast Hosted by relationship and couple counselor Terri DiMatteo, LPC

LoveBonds is a Podcast by New Jersey Relationship & Couple Counselor Terri DiMatteo of Open Door Therapy, that focuses on Love, Infidelity & Relationship Repair

Affairs don't begin with a kiss or the click of the mouse, they begin with a longing to matter.”
— Terri DiMatteo, LPC
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for its quality content, LoveBonds, the relationship-focused podcast of Terri DiMatteo, LPC, principal, and couple counselor of Open Door Therapy in New Jersey, has helped listeners with relationship challenges around the globe. LoveBonds presents listeners with the idea that a romantic relationship is an attachment bond centered on emotional and sexual intimacy. Nurturing emotional and physical intimacy is the best way to keep a relationship durable and help assure fidelity.

FeedSpot has recognized LoveBonds, the relationship-focused podcast hosted by New Jersey Licensed Professional Counselor Terri DiMatteo, as one of the best Couples Therapy podcasts curated from thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority, and freshness.

The Podyssey podcast community has selected LoveBonds as one of the Best Infidelity Podcasts. Podyssey, the Goodreads for podcasts, is the online community where podcast lovers discover and discuss their favorite podcasts.

OwlTail has recognized episode 030: Helping Couples Cope After Infidelity with Terri DiMatteo of The Couples Therapist Couch podcast with Shane Birkle as among the Best Couples Therapists podcasts based on the number of downloads.

The Couples Therapist Couch is a podcast by licensed marriage and family therapist Shane Birkel. The show provides education, support, and connection for Couples Therapists, Marriage Counselors, and Relationship Coaches. Each week, Shane interviews a Couples Therapy expert to explore the world of relationships and how to be a fantastic therapist.

“Experiencing relationship challenges can feel daunting and impact all areas of life. When your romantic relationship is off, nothing else feels right. To help, I created a podcast that would help people understand relationships as an attachment bond as it applies to relationship bonding, satisfaction, repair, and infidelity,” said DiMatteo. “One of the best ways to move through relationship challenges is to understand the purpose and function of the romantic relationship. When people get their relationship right, they get their life right.”

LoveBonds has over 10K listeners from around the globe, with the largest audience in the United States. Most listeners are female between the ages of 45 and 59. LoveBonds is featured on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play, and eight other platforms.

Host Terri DiMatteo, LPC’s Princeton-based private practice, Open Door Therapy, offers relationship counseling to individuals and couples in New Jersey. Established in 2012, Open Door Therapy offers online self-scheduling, flexible appointments that include evenings and weekends.

Terri DiMatteo
Open Door Therapy
+1 908-403-9300
media@opendoortherapy.net
