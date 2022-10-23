Labor Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Class Action Suit, Against Wax Center Partners Holdco LLC, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Wax Center Partners Holdco LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Wax Center Partners Holdco LLC, class action lawsuit, Case No. 22CV018596, is currently pending in the Alameda Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Wax Center Partners Holdco LLC allegedly failed to fully relieve Plaintiff and other California Class Members for their legally required thirty (30) minute meal breaks. Employees were also allegedly required, from time to time, to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided the legally required ten (10) minute rest periods. The California Supreme Court defines off-duty rest periods as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

Additionally, Defendant allegedly failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements which showed, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned. California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing, among other things, gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding amount of time worked at each hourly rate.

