Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast
At approximately 9:21 pm, the suspect approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied. The suspect then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.