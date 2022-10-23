Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Pandor

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor about upcoming Ethiopian peace talks in South Africa.   The Secretary affirmed the robust cooperation between South Africa and the United States across areas of common interest following the productive September 16 meeting in Washington, D.C. between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Biden.

