MIF launches Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour, bringing visitors to explore the local community and experience “MICE + tourism”

MACAU, October 23 - The “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (27th MIF), the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” (2022MFE) and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” (2022PLPEX), which were held concurrently at the same venue from 20 to 22 October, concluded successfully.

The “‘Macao MICE Promotion Seminar’ and ‘Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour’” were held during the exhibitions to introduce participating traders from the “four provinces and one municipality” and other regions to the advantages of hosting MICE events in Macao. The traders were offered first-hand experience with various MICE software and hardware facilities in Macao. Community visits were also available for the participants to explore the business establishments in the community and experience the cultural ambience of Macao, promoting Macao’s image of “MICE + tourism” through various means.

Leveraging Macao’s MICE advantages to meet the needs of the regional MICE industry

In order to promote Macao as an ideal MICE destination, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised the “‘Macao MICE Promotion Seminar’ and ‘Macao MICE Environment Experience Tour’” on 21 October. The activity aims to promote the advantages of Macao’s MICE software and hardware offerings, as well as the related support and incentives available for the participating traders, especially those from the “four provinces and one municipality” (Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai) that will resume group tours to Macao soon. During the event, a business networking session was held to provide exchange and networking opportunities for Mainland and local MICE talents and resources, in an effort to attract potential MICE organisers to host MICE events in Macao.

Experiencing Macao’s rich MICE resources first-hand

To showcase Macao’s image as a city conducive to tourism, business and MICE events, IPIM offered a series of first-hand experiences with Macao’s MICE software and hardware offerings to the Mainland traders, including Macao’s main MICE facilities and venues, the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex, giving them an impression of Macao’s rich MICE resources and attracting more quality MICE events to take place in Macao.

Showcasing Macao’s tourism appeal with the MICE platform, attracting visitors to the community via “MICE + tourism”, and revitalising the community economy

On the first day of the three exhibitions (20 Oct), IPIM organised a community guided tour for traders to visit the business establishments in the community and experience Macao’s cultural ambience, showcasing Macao’s tourism appeal with the MICE platform, giving full play to “MICE + tourism” collaboration, helping to promote industrial diversification, and revitalising the community economy.

In future, IPIM will continue to combine different festive events and develop different community guided tours to increase the influence of MICE visitors on local SMEs, including Macao’s featured stores, so that the “multiplier effect” of the MICE economy can benefit more different sectors in Macao.

To review the three exhibitions, please follow MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the websites: www.mif.com.mo, www.mfe.mo or www.plpex.mo.