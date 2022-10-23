Submit Release
Higher Education Payroll Leaders to Learn Critical Compliance and Operational Updates at the American Payroll Association's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association will provide critical updates on compliance and operational issues impacting payroll professionals who work in higher education during its 35th Annual Educational Institutions Payroll Conference (EIPC), October 23 through 26, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The conference will focus on issues impacting payroll and tax professionals who process payroll for public or private colleges and universities. Topics addressed will include non-resident alien taxation and reporting requirements, Form W-4 tips and tricks, and navigating a hybrid work environment.  

"EIPC gives payroll professionals in higher education the opportunity to not only network with fellow payroll professionals from around the country but also receive updates that are critical to keeping their institutions in compliance," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association.

The conference will be held at MEET Las Vegas. On-site registration is Sunday, October 23 from 1 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT. Individuals interested in attending EIPC can learn more and register online. The event is sponsored by Sprintax.

Established in 1982, the American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/higher-education-payroll-leaders-to-learn-critical-compliance-and-operational-updates-at-the-american-payroll-associations-educational-institutions-payroll-conference-301656660.html

SOURCE The American Payroll Association

