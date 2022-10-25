Legacy Book Press LLC Releases New Memoir Highlighting the Importance of Women's Voices

Cover for memoir A Woman's Voice Should be Heard Author Aggie Jordan, PhD. The personal story publisher.

A Woman's Voice Should be Heard offers a social commentary on current issues regarding equality and women's rights.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Book Press LLC is proud to announce our latest memoir, A Woman’s Voice Should be Heard by Aggie Jordan, Ph. D. This is Aggie’s story of growing up in a staunch Irish Catholic family, attending 12 years of Catholic school, joining the convent at 17 years of age as a teacher-nun for 14 years, and eventually an entrepreneur preparing her to fight the battle s for women’s equality. Jordan’s journey from nun to feminist tells her stories of what influenced her to become a nun and her metamorphosis into a businesswoman who fought for women’s equality. This book shouts out to women how important their women friends are, how women mentors can be the springboard to success, and most of all, using their voices to be heard in facing their futures.

Jordan reflects on her history and how it led to inspiration, “Writing my memoir was a struggle for me. As some of my fellow writers have said, ‘It’s tough to talk about yourself.’ Many people have questions about my life in the convent. Why did I leave? Why did I enter? What was it like? My answers often did not satisfy them or me. I would say 'Notre Dame changed my life.' That was true but when and how did that happen? One day I sat down and attempted to write answers to those questions and then the stories flowed."

Her life in the convent impacted her development, and she says, "I became a feminist in those four years at Notre Dame, and in that process, I developed deep friendships with other feminist nuns. Friendships I did not experience in my community. I entered the convent because I was an idealist. I believed in God's call. I stayed because I loved my spiritual life and teaching. As I examined my strong Irish Catholic family, 12 years of Catholic school, and the influence of powerful women in my life: my maternal grandmother, my mother and her sister, my Aunt Mary, I recognized, except for the convent, I lived with feminists most of my life."

When it comes to her passion for women's rights, Jordan talks about how she wants to uplift not only her voice, but the voices of many others. "Finally, I recognized that living through so many women's equality battles, these stories could inspire women to have their voices heard as well as those of their daughters and granddaughters. This is history to be learned. Recently women's rights to their own bodies have been challenged and dismissed by the U.S Supreme Court and by the Catholic Church. It is critical for women's voices to be heard in their votes, in their protests, and in their memoirs. Speak up, my sisters. Your voices are needed."

Aggie Jordan has also published two books, The Marriage Plan: How to Marry Your Soul Mate in One Year (2000, Random House, New York); and Book of Robert (2017, CreateSpace, Amazon). Aggie wrote a small-business column for the former Dallas Times Herald and is currently a feature writer for The View magazine (Sun City Shadow Hills, Indio. California). Aggie lives with her husband, Robert DeLaurenti, in Indio, California.

