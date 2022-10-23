Submit Release
Vietnamese leaders extended congratulations to Italian Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday sent a message of congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on her taking office as Prime Minister of Italy.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ extended his congratulations to Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana on their elections as President of the Italian Senate and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, respectively.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn congratulated Antonio Tajani on his taking office as Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. — VNS

