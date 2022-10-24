Submit Release
DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trader Vladimir Gersamia Has New Focus in His Court of FMCG

MMBI has announced that it is expanding its operations to Morocco, South Africa and Azerbaijan. Founder Vladimer Gersamia has stated “We are very excited to be entering these 3 new diverse but high growth markets. We look forward with working with our local partners and establishing a long-term presence, that will translate in more value and choice for the end consumer. We shall be established fully operational offices in Baku, Casablanca and Johannesburg, which I am sure will provide a dynamic boost to the FMCG sector in the respective countries.”

Vladimer Gersamia founded FMCG trader MMBI Food Trading 2020. Although initially the focus was quite narrow on the Eastern European region today MMBI is an established multinational trader with offices in Dubai, Istanbul, Yerevan, Almaty, and Tashkent.

It is involved in trading of Wholesale fruits and vegetables; Wholesale meat and meat products; Wholesale dairy products, eggs and edible oils and fats; Wholesale beverages (including alcoholic and non-alcoholic); Whole saletobacco products; of sugar, chocolate and sugary confectionery; Wholesale coffee, tea, cocoa and spices; Wholesale fish and fish products; Non-specialized wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco products; Wholesale textiles; Wholesale of ceramics and glass products, cleaning products; Wholesale perfumes and cosmetics; Wholesale stationery; Wholesale of other non-food products for consumer purposes, not included in other groups.

