PM hands over appointment decisions to health, transport ministers

VIETNAM, October 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính handed over the President’s appointment decisions to Minister of Health Đào Hồng Lan and Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thắng for the 2021-2026 tenure during a ceremony in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, PM Chính asked the new ministers to uphold solidarity with other Government members and strive to overcome difficulties and fulfill assigned tasks.

Lan vowed to seriously follow the Party’s regulations and the Government’s working rules, and unite with the Party delegation to the Health Ministry to protect achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and other epidemics.

She also promised to continue with administrative reform, deal with the shortage of medicines and medical equipment, strengthen grassroots and preventive medicine systems, and improve the quality of medical staff to care for people’s health.

Thắng pledged to do his best and stay united with officials, public employees and workers of the transport sector to follow the Party's guidelines and the State’s policies and laws regarding transport development.

In the immediate future, he vowed to step up the progress of key national projects, tackle obstacles to build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, pool all possible resources for transport development, and actively fight corruption and negative behaviours to create a favourable environment for investment in the sector.

Earlier on October 21, Lan and Thắng were approved by the 15th National Assembly at its ongoing 4th session as Minister of Health and Minister of Transport, respectively, following Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's nominations.

Lan, 51 and from northern Hải Dương Province, has a Master's Degree in economics. She became acting Health Minister this July from her then post as Secretary of the Party Committee of Bắc Ninh Province.

Thắng, 49 and from Hà Nội, holds a Ph.D. in finance and is a Party Central Committee member for the 13th term. Previously, he worked for VietinBank for 18 years, holding various positions like Director of VietinBank Hanoi branch, CEO of the bank, and then Chairman.

In July 2018, Thắng became Vice Chairman of the Quảng Ninh People's Committee, then Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee. He became Secretary of Điện Biên’s Party Committee in October 2020. —VNS