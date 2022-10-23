Varla To launch Black Friday Early Bird Sale-Save Big on Your Electric Scooter

Varla is offering huge savings of up to $500 on the upcoming Black Friday Early Bird Sale on all its highly advanced electric scooters.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are more than 20,000 Varla electric scooter riders in different regions of the world. Internationally-acclaimed electric scooter brand Varla is pleased to announce that they are offering a grand Black Friday Early Bird Sale come October.

Varla scooter is offering a wide range of discounts for the Black Friday Early Bird Sale, ranging from $100 to $250 to even up to $500. The discount offer is available on all Varla electric scooter models , including Eagle One, Eagle One Pro, and Pegasus.

"We are glad to share that we are offering huge discounts this time that will enable our valued customers to save up to $500. Good thing is, the country and the world are fast embracing the goodness of the electric scooter of late and for all the great reasons. If you have been planning to get your own electric scooter for long, there could not be a better time to invest in one," stated the leading spokesperson from Varla.

About Varla Scooter

Varla was founded in 2018 with the mission to provide a cutting-edge all-terrain riding experience for electric scooter enthusiasts. The company launched their first electric scooter , Varla Eagle One, in the year 2020.

One of the major USPs of Varla is that the company is focused on providing the most advanced all-terrain ride performance with their electric scooters. In that light, the Varla scooters have been equipped with a breakthrough design that merges powerful dual motors with dual shock absorption efficiency to create high-performance output for the riders.

"At Varla, we are always focused on continuous innovation and improvement to provide our customers with the most state-of-the-art riding experience anytime and anywhere - and that too in an environment-friendly way. We are a customer-centric team and your comfort and expectations are paramount to us. We assure you the most industry-leading electric scooters that will enhance your overall riding experience on any terrain."

For further information, please visit varlascooter.com and use code: PRN260 to save big on the Varla Eagle One.

