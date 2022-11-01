New Bitcoin ATM opens in Riegelsville, PA for buying and selling crypto currency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Riegelsville, PA. The new machine is located at Exxon – Gas Station at 1440 Easton Rd, Riegelsville, PA 18077. The Bitcoin ATM in Riegelsville is available to customers 7 days a week, and is servicing the citizens of Riegelsville as well as the entire Bucks County region. You can buy or sell bitcoin on the machine for cash.
This Bitcoin ATM will allow citizens of Riegelsville to easily buy or sell bitcoin at their local gas station. Transactions are instant and no pre registration is required. The entire process is done on the machine. For smaller transactions customers only need to bring their bitcoin wallet and cash. For larger transactions you might be asked to provide your ID for the transaction.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Riegelsville, Allentown, Honey Brook, Easton, Oley, Broomall, Line Lexington, Palmerton, Blue Ball, Ottsville, Birdsboro, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Riegelsville uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Looking for a Bitcoin ATM near you? Check out more of our locations at:
https://hippoatm.com/bitcoin-atm-locations/
Noah Carmichael
How to buy Bitcoin in Riegelsville, PA